‘Squid Game’ becomes first-ever Korean drama to win Gotham Awards

The popular series of Netflix, ‘Squid Game’ became the first-ever Korean drama to win Gotham Awards 2021 of Breakthrough Series – Long Format.

‘Squid Game’ bagged the award of Breakthrough Series – Over 40 Minutes after being nominated, whereas, the series’ actor Lee Jung Jae was nominated for Outstanding Performance in a New Series.

The ceremony of Gotham Awards was held in New York on November 29 which was also attended by Squid Game actors Lee Jung Jae, Jung Ho Yeon, drama’s director Hwang Dong Hyuk, the production company’s CEO Kim Ji Yeon.

“When I wrote this script, it was 2009, 12 years ago. I did my best, but nobody liked it. People said it’s unrealistic, it’s too violent, it’s absurd, it’s weird. It took 12 years to make this show and show it to the people. And it took less than 12 days to become the No. 1 show on the planet,” said the director Hwang Dong Hyuk.

The director added, “If there’s a miracle, this is a miracle. It happened to me. The only thing I can say is thank you. Thank you for watching it, and thank you for loving it.”

Dystopian South Korean drama “Squid Game” has become Netflix’s most popular series launch ever, drawing 111 million fans since its debut less than four weeks ago, the streaming service had said in October.

Spreading around the world by word of mouth, especially via social media, “Squid Game” has topped Netflix charts in more than 80 countries.

The success of “Squid Game” amplifies South Korea’s increasingly outsized influence on global popular culture, following the likes of K-pop band BTS and Oscar-winning movie “Parasite.”

Netflix offers the series in both dubbed and subtitled versions in multiple languages, expanding its potential audience.

