Squid Game cast try Dalgona challenge. Watch hilarious results

The South Korean thriller “Squid Game” has drawn huge fans across the globe since its debut last month.

Netflix lately shared on its official YouTube page a 12-minute video clip of the cast trying out the famous Dalgona candy challenge with the caption which read: “Remember the Dalgona challenge in Squid Game? Watch the cast do it all over again, with a little less stress this time around.”

In the drama series, participants are required to perfectly carve out shapes such as umbrella, starts, circles and triangles from the flat-shaped candy.

They are given a needle or a spin to complete the task in a short span and if they fail to do so, they are eliminated.

Originally shared on the social media pages of the streaming service, the viral clip has garnered over 30 million views.

The clip features actor HoYeon Jung, Heo Sung-tae, Kim Joo-ryeong, Anupam Tripathi among others who try the candy challenge.

