‘Squid Game’ creates new history with first Emmys

The Korean survival drama ‘Squid Game’ has registered yet another first-ever with the latest win at Primetime Emmy Awards.

South Korean sensation, ‘Squid Game’ stretches the win streak by four steps with the latest triumphs at the Emmy Awards ceremony on Sunday. The Netflix dystopian series took home the acting honour for the young actor, Lee You-mi, in addition to three others.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

You-mi won the ‘Outstanding Guest Actress in the Drama Series’, at the Creative Arts Emmys, for her portrayal of Ji-Yeong in the show, which also makes her the first-ever Korean actor to receive the accolade.

.@SquidGame (@Netflix) actress Lee You-mi answers questions at the Creative Arts #Emmys following her win for Guest Actress in a Drama Series! #Emmys2022 🌟😍🫶 pic.twitter.com/kCi06Hb729 — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 5, 2022

For the uninitiated, The Creative Arts Emmys honour behind-the-scenes artists including sound engineers, hair stylists and cinematographers as well as guest actors. Meanwhile, the main awards including those for Lead actors and others will be given out at the televised ceremony slated for September 12.

At the main event, ‘Squid Game’ is running for the top drama honour, which made it the first non-English language series to be ever nominated for the prize, while others in the race are, ‘Stranger Things’, ‘Succession’, ‘Ozark’, and ‘Better Call Saul’.

Also read: Squid Game makes history at SAG Awards!

From the list, ‘Stranger Things’ took home five awards last night, while, HBOs dynasty drama ‘Succession’, secured one award.

Comments