‘Squid Game’ makes history at SAG Awards!

‘Squid Game’ has made history in the Sunday ceremony, by being the only non-English show to ever win an honor at Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The mega-buster South Korean survival drama ‘Squid Game’ bagged three awards in the ceremony, out of the four nods they landed. The show claimed four nominations in SAG awards in the categories of “Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble” and “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series”, along with “Outstanding Performances by Male and Female Actors”.

Lee Jung-Jae(Seong Gi-hun) earned the honor of “Outstanding Performance by Male Actor in a Drama Series”, beating the likes of Brian Cox, Billy Crudup, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong.

His reaction says it all ♥️ Lee Jung-Jae takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/efqompdngz — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 28, 2022

“Oh my, thank you so much!” said Lee on stage following the overwhelming win.

On the other hand, Jung Ho-Yeon(Kang Sae-byeok) bagged “Outstanding Performance by Female Actor in a Drama Series”, among the nominees Jennifer Aniston, Elisabeth Moss, Sarah Snook, and Reese Witherspoon.

Jung Ho-Yeon receives her first-ever Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in #SquidGame #sagawards pic.twitter.com/PJAHCavDni — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 28, 2022

Ho-Yeon, in her tearful acceptance speech at the ceremony, said: “First and foremost, thank you so much. I have sat many a time watching you on the big screen, dreaming of one day becoming an actor. I just want to say thank you so much.”

Moreover, the series also won the “Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble” in the 28th installment of the prestigious honors.

Unfortunately, the dystopian drama fell short of a clean swipe, losing onto “Outstanding Performance by Ensemble In A Drama Series”, won by the black comedy series ‘Succession’.

Earlier, South Korean actor O Yeong-su won the country’s first Golden Globe award for his portrayal of Oh II-nam in ‘Squid Game’.

