‘Squid Game’: Netflix makes major announcement about second season

Streaming giant Netflix officially announced that the South Korean survival action show Squid Game will return for a second season.

Netflix’s joint Chief Executive Officer and chief content officer Ted Sarandos, in an interview, made the announcement.

The official said that the franchise has only just begun.

“Absolutely,” he responded. “The Squid Game universe has just begun.”

It was reported earlier that the show’s writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk claimed that he was in talks with Netflix for its next two sequels.

He stated that they are aware of the fans looking forward to the sequels and all those in the production are putting all of their efforts with a positive outlook.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Squid Game (@squidgamenetflix)

Speaking about the plot of the second season, the show’s mastermind mentioned that it will be about the protagonist and the last season’s winner Seong Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-jae) meeting and those he chases after.

Squid Game, the web show which was rejected countless times by production companies, became a sensation and was one of the best web shows of last year and set records as well.

Actor O Yeong-su, who played the role of player 001, made the record by becoming the first South Korean actor to win a Golden Globe award.

It also set a Screen Actors Guild Awards record by becoming the first non-English drama to be nominated.

It is a contender to win the Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Actor Lee Jung-jae Jung and Ho-yeon may win the Outstanding Performance by Male Actor and Outstanding Performance by Female Actor awards respectively.

Comments