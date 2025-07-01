‘Squid Game’ creator reacts to David Fincher’s U.S. spinoff reports

‘Squid Game’ creator Hwang Dong-hyuk breaks his silence on the potential spin-off, directed by American filmmaker David Fincher, after Cate Blanchett’s cameo in the finale, set the stage for a U.S. version of Netflix’s dystopian hit.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

After Oscar-winning actor Cate Blanchett’s surprising cameo, as a Los Angeles recruiter of the American ‘Squid Game’, seemingly confirmed the U.S. spin-off of the Korean hit at Netflix, reports from foreign media suggested that veteran filmmaker David Fincher, known best for his work on psychological thrillers, will create the English language version of the show.

When asked about his reaction to the development, South Korean filmmaker Hwang Dong-hyuk of the series said, “Nothing has been said to me officially by Netflix about this. I’ve only read in articles myself as well.”

“I’ve always been a huge fan of David Fincher’s work – from Se7en – and I’ve loved his films,” he maintained. “So if he were to create an American Squid Game, I think that would be very interesting to watch. I would definitely click on it immediately after it’s released – if it were to happen.”

Moreover, speaking about the show’s ending, featuring Blanchett, Hwang mentioned that he did not write it for the sole purpose of setting the ground for an American version of his hit show. “I didn’t end it on that note in order to deliberately leave room for further stories to happen. Gi-hun and Front Man, through these characters, the Games in Korea have ended,” he explained. “And because this story started out with me wanting to tackle issues about the limitless competition and the system that’s created in late capitalism, I wanted to leave it on a note highlighting the fact that these systems, even if one comes down, it’s not easy to dismantle the whole system — it will always repeat itself. That’s why I wanted to end it with an American recruiter. And I wrote that scene wanting an impactful ending for the show, not in order to open rooms for anything else.”

Also Read: Ever wondered what the Squid Game symbols really mean?

Notably, the six-episodic third and final season of Hwang’s Korean series is now streaming on Netflix.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the American spin-off will go on the floors later this year.