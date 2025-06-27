Ever wondered what the Squid Game symbols really mean?

Fans of Squid Game have spent years wondering what the triangle, square and circle shapes really mean. Now series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has finally given a clear answer.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Hwang Dong-hyuk said the three shapes were the very first images that came to him when he began planning Squid Game.

He thought back to his own childhood games, where the circle, triangle and square were often drawn on the ground.

The symbols are now seen everywhere in Squid Game: on the guards’ masks, on the Dalgona cookies and even on the invitation cards given to the players.

In season 1, the shapes also formed the outline of the final arena, making them a central part of the story.

Hwang explained that, beyond their link to childhood play, the shapes reflect “limitless competition in late capitalism”.

In Squid Game, they also mark the ranks of the masked guards, showing who holds power and who must obey.

By choosing such basic shapes, Hwang wanted a design that was easy to recognise but rich in meaning.

He noted that these simple symbols have become a visual shorthand for the series and for the wider social issues it explores.

While Squid Game will continue with spin-off projects, season 3 is the final chapter for Seong Gi-hun’s tale.

Even so, the triangle, square and circle now iconic to Squid Game will keep sparking discussion long after the main story ends.

Earlier, Fans of Squid Game season 3 were left speechless after a jaw-dropping twist in the final moments of the hit Netflix series, a surprise cameo by Cate Blanchett.

The final season of the globally popular Korean thriller picks up right after the bloody rebellion led by Player 456, Seong Gi-Hun (played by Lee Jung-jae), in season two.

As Squid Game unfolds, Gi-Hun attempts to destroy the brutal competition run by a secretive group of the rich elite. However, the shocking ending hints that the deadly games are far from over.

In the last scene of Squid Game season 3, the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) is seen in Los Angeles, where he spots someone playing the familiar game of ddakji in a back alley.

To the audience’s surprise, the recruiter is none other than Cate Blanchett, suited up and calmly engaging with a desperate-looking man who begs for another chance.