Hollywood A-Lister shocks fans with cameo in Squid Game finale

Fans of Squid Game season 3 were left speechless after a jaw-dropping twist in the final moments of the hit Netflix series, a surprise cameo by Cate Blanchett.

The final season of the globally popular Korean thriller picks up right after the bloody rebellion led by Player 456, Seong Gi-Hun (played by Lee Jung-jae), in season two.

As Squid Game unfolds, Gi-Hun attempts to destroy the brutal competition run by a secretive group of the rich elite. However, the shocking ending hints that the deadly games are far from over.

In the last scene of Squid Game season 3, the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) is seen in Los Angeles, where he spots someone playing the familiar game of ddakji in a back alley.

To the audience’s surprise, the recruiter is none other than Cate Blanchett, suited up and calmly engaging with a desperate-looking man who begs for another chance.

Cate Blanchett’s character coolly replies, “As you wish,” after exchanging a knowing nod with the Front Man.

The Oscar-winning actor’s unexpected appearance in Squid Game season 3 sent fans into a frenzy online.

Social media lit up with reactions ranging from shock to pure excitement. One viewer exclaimed, “WDYM Cate Blanchett is in Squid Game season 3 ?!?” Another fan wrote, “MY JAWS DROPPED??? MOTHER?? IN MY GAME OF SQUIDS?”

Many fans even said Cate Blanchett’s cameo was the highlight of Squid Game season 3, calling it “the gag of the century.”

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk explained the decision to cast Cate Blanchett as a recruiter in an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, saying: “We thought having a woman as a recruiter would be more dramatic and intriguing.”

While Squid Game finale may mark the end of Seong Gi-Hun’s journey, Cate Blanchett’s brief but powerful appearance suggests the twisted games may be expanding globally and she might be at the centre of it.

With this final twist, Squid Game season 3 has proven once again that it knows how to shock its audience. Fans are now left wondering if Cate Blanchett’s character could play a bigger role in the future of the franchise.