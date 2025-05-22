‘Squid Game’ creator drops major update on upcoming season

‘Squid Game’ creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has revealed his plans for the forthcoming third and final season of the hit Netflix show.

Season 2 of the Korean survival drama ended with a cliffhanger, as Gi-hun tried to go against the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) but ended up losing his friend, Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan).

The third and final season of Squid Game is set to stream on Netflix on June 27, 2025.

‘Squid Game’ creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has now revealed that he plans to introduce brutal games towards the climax of the show.

“In the case of season 3, I wanted to introduce games that could really show the lowest bottom of human beings, because the series itself is reaching its climax,” he said in an interview with a US media outlet.

Hwang Dong-hyuk added, “I wanted very intense games to bring out the bottom parts of human nature.”

The Korean filmmaker also reflected on the games shown in the first two seasons of the Netflix show.

“In season 1, we had lots of games like Tug of War that really utilised height and the fear that this height gives, but in the case of season 2, we didn’t have that element,” he said.

Dong-hyuk added, “That is why in season 3, I decided to introduce games that could really infuse fear in people with sheer height.”

Comparing his ideas for season 1 and ‘Squid Game’ season 3, the filmmaker said that he tried to focus on how there was intense competition going around in this extreme capitalistic society in season 1.

“In the case of season 3, I wanted to take a slightly different approach — I wanted to focus on how [people] have to preserve their humanity amidst this intense competition in this capitalistic era. I wanted to focus on how we can preserve our sense of humanity and how we should remain humans even amidst this intense competition. I try to pose that as a final question,” Hwang Dong-hyuk stated.