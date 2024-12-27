‘Squid Game’ creator shares update on season 3 release date

Hwang Dong-hyuk, creator of the hit Netflix show ‘Squid Game,’ has shared major details about the release date of season 3.

Following the ending of season 2 on a massive cliffhanger, fans were asking questions about when the streaming giant plans to release the next season.

Hwang Dong-hyuk has now dropped exciting details about ‘Squid Game’ season 3.

“At this point, anything I might say is going to be a spoiler, so I want to be cautious. But what I can say is, after Season 2 launches, I believe we will be announcing the launch date for Season 3 soon,” he said when asked about the plans for the next season,” he said.

“I probably expect that to launch around summer or fall next year,” Hwang Dong-hyuk added.

Meanwhile, he teased a major change in the storyline around Gi-hun, one of the most important players in ‘Squid Game.’

“Gi-hun having lost everything, including his best friend, and all of his attempts going to failure, it’s now, what is he going to be like? What state is Gi-hun going to be in? And what will he choose to do? Will he continue on with the mission? Is he going to give up or persist? And so you’re going to meet our character Gi-hun at a very critical crossroads as we begin the third season. Gi-hun will not be the man he was in Season 2,” he said.

Dong-hyuk maintained that the fans of ‘Squid Game’ will find exciting storylines in the upcoming season.

“With each episode it’s going to get better. With each season it’s going to get better and a more expanded story, more intense story, and definitely more entertaining. So just be sure to watch it until the very end!” he said.