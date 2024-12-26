WATCH: Activision shares Squid Game, Black Ops 6 crossover trailer, details

Activision has dropped the teaser for the hotly-anticipated crossover between Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and the hit Netflix show ‘Squid Game.’

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone players will be able to get skins of operatives, blueprints of weapons, time modes and other thematic content of ‘Squid Game.’

The crossover with the hit Netflix show will begin on January 3, however, Activision has not revealed the duration of the crossover and details of special modes in the event.

Released on October 25, Activision’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 scored the biggest opening weekend in the franchise’s history, as per Microsoft Gaming.

The game became the biggest Call of Duty opening weekend in terms of total players, hours played and total matches.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set in an alternate history in 1991 and follows Troy Marshall and Frank Woods as they gather a number of agents to hunt down Pantheon, a mysterious group that has infiltrated the CIA and targeted outsiders as traitors to the US.

Squid Game tells the story of financially struggling people who decide to compete in deadly games to win a life-changing prize.

Season 1 of the hit Netflix show was nominated for 17 Emmys, winning six, including one for Best Actor in a drama for Lee Jung-jae over his portrayal of Seong Gi-hun and another for Best Guest Actress in a drama for Lee You-mi.

The second season of the show began streaming a day earlier and it has been renewed for a third season.