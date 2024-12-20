‘Squid Game’ creator’s comment raises concerns about show’s future

Filmmaker Hwang Dong Hyuk, who created the hit Netflix show ‘Squid Game,’ has fans concerned after hinting at his plans to quit the show.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The nine-episode first season of the show streamed on Netflix in 2021 and soon became a global hit.

‘Squid Game’ season 1 became the most-watched non-English television series on Netflix, with over two billion hours viewed on the platform over roughly an eight-hour run time, with a collective 265 million total views.

Following the immense success of season 1, the show was renewed for two more seasons, the first of which is set to stream on December 26.

Amid the anticipation for the upcoming season, ‘Squid Game’ creator Hwang Dong Hyuk has revealed being ‘exhausted and sick’ of working on the hit Netflix show.

The filmmaker said that he plans to take a long break after completing Season 3 and will not take up any new projects for the time being.

“I’m so sick of my life making something, promoting something. So I’m not thinking about my next project right now. I’m just thinking about going to some remote island and having my own free time without any phone calls from Netflix,” Hyuk said.

In an earlier interview, Hwang Dong Hyuk left fans of ‘Squid Game’ surprised after he claimed that he lost nine teeth due to stress while filming the first season of the Netflix show.

At the time, he said that he agreed to develop a second season as he did not make any money from the first season of ‘Squid Game.’

“Even though the first season was a global success, I didn’t make much money. So doing the second one would help compensate me,” he added.