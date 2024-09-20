‘Squid Game’ season 2 teaser: Seong Gi-hun returns for new game

Netflix dropped the first teaser for season 2 of its highly-anticipated “Squid Game,” with Seong Gi-hun, portrayed by Lee Jung-jae, returning with a new motive.

The streaming giant unveiled the teaser trailer during the final reveal of its annual Geeked Week fan event.

‘Squid Game’ season 2 is set to stream on December 26.

Apart from Jung-jae, the upcoming season will also see Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo reprise their roles as survivors of the deadly elimination game.

In the teaser for season 2 of ‘Squid Game’, the story is picked off right after Season 1’s finale, when Seong Gi-hun abandoned his plans to go to the US and went on a new quest with a newfound motive.

The short teaser shows him donning his 456 uniform amid a crowd of new contestants.

“We’re ready to start the game,” a voice says in Korean as the contestants line up after exiting their rooms.

In an earlier interview, ‘Squid Game’ writer Hwang Dong-hyuk Seong Gi-hun had announced the return of Gi-hun for the second season to take his revenge.

The hit show tells the story of financially struggling people who decide to compete in deadly games to win a life-changing prize.

The series reveals the dark depths of human desperation and resilience as they work their way to enhance their lives.

Newly-added cast members include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yuri and Won Ji.

Netflix has also confirmed Dong-hyuk, who wrote and directed the first season, as director, writer and producer of ‘Squid Game’ Season 2.

It is worth mentioning here the nine-episode first season streamed on Netflix in 2021 and soon became a global hit.

‘Squid Game’ season 1 became the most-watched non-English television series on Netflix, with over two billion hours viewed on the platform over roughly an eight-hour run time, with a collective 265 million total views.