‘Squid Game’ responds to lawsuit threats from contestants

‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ makers have finally responded to the contestants threatening legal action after suffering injuries during filming.

As reported by foreign entertainment outlets, two unnamed players of the recently-premiered ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’, represented by British law firm Express Solicitors, threatened to take legal action against streaming giant Netflix, after they claimed to have suffered hypothermia and nerve damage during the filming of the reality show in cold conditions of UK.

The law firm said that their clients risked their health when they were made to stay motionless for longer periods while shooting for the opening game ‘Red Light, Green Light,’ in order to evade the attention of a menacing robotic doll and maintain in the competition.

CEO of Express Solicitors, Daniel Slade stated, “We recognise people may see this as a classic David and Goliath battle with the company and its production partners.”

“Contestants thought they were taking part in something fun and those injured did not expect to suffer as they did. Now they have been left with injuries after spending time being stuck in painful stress positions in cold temperatures,” he added.

However, responding to the claims, a rep for the show clarified, “No lawsuit has been filed by any of the Squid Game contestants. We take the welfare of our contestants extremely seriously.”

It is pertinent to note here that the game was filmed in Bedford, during a cold wave in Britain, when the streamer confirmed that three of 456 players required medical attention at that time.

‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ premiered on the streaming platform Netflix on Thursday.

