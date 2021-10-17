Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ estimated to be worth about $900 mln: report

“Squid Game,” Netflix Inc’s biggest original series launch, is estimated to be worth almost $900 million for the streaming giant, Bloomberg News reported late on Saturday, citing figures from an internal Netflix document.

The nine-episode thriller, during which cash-strapped contestants play childhood video games with lethal penalties in a bid to win 45.6 billion gained ($38.58 million), turned a global hit after it launched final month.

Compared to its estimated internet price, the present price simply $21.4 million to provide, Bloomberg mentioned.

In response to the Bloomberg report, about 132 million had watched not less than two minutes of the present in its first 23 days, simply breaking the document set by U.Okay. costume drama “Bridgerton,” which was streamed by 82 million accounts in its first 28 days.

Netflix had earlier introduced the present had amassed 111 million followers, however Bloomberg mentioned these figures had been primarily based on barely older knowledge.

Los Gatos, California-based Netflix estimated that 89% of people that began the present watched multiple episode, the information company mentioned, and 66% of the viewers completed watching the collection within the first 23 days.

Netflix didn’t instantly reply to Reuters’ request to touch upon the report. An lawyer for the corporate instructed Bloomberg that it could be inappropriate for Bloomberg to reveal the confidential knowledge contained within the paperwork that it had reviewed.

The collection can also be the primary Korean drama to grab the highest spot on Netflix in the USA, and has even spurred curiosity amongst individuals in studying Korean.

In China, the place Netflix is unavailable and not using a VPN, a Beijing bakery has launched a Squid Sport-themed confection-making problem in its retailer.

The present has even drawn optimistic feedback from Amazon Inc founder Jeff Bezos, with the billionaire calling the work “spectacular and provoking.

