Squid Game show’s creator Hwang Dong-hyuk refutes plagiarism claims

The director and creator of the Netflix superhit show “Squid Game” Hwang Dong-hyuk has addressed the claims of his concept being plagiarised.

It is being claimed that the Korean-languaged thriller survival web show is a copy of the 2014 Japanese film, As The Gods Will by Takashi Miike.

There were similarities between the two shows being pointed out by the fans but was later revealed that Squid Games was in development long before the film’s release.

“It is true that [the first game is] similar, but after that, there aren’t any similarities,” Hwang was quoted saying in the report. “I worked on [Squid Game in] 2008 and 2009, and at the time, the first game [had already been] fixed as Red Light Green Light.”

He first said that his creation was not something that he would do for claiming the ownership rights of the show’s plot.

The show’s story is pretty much simple. A group of players – who are not doing financially well or have millions of debts to pay – are invited to play a series of six children’s game.

However, they will be murdered if they fail. Earlier, it was reported that “Squid Game” faced countless rejections by studios for over a decade as it was considered grotesque and unrealistic.

