‘Squid Game’ season 2 trailer: Gi-hun tries to shut down the battle royale

Netflix on Wednesday released a new trailer for ‘Squid Game’ season 2, unveiling a new deadly game for Seong Gi-hun, a.k.a Player 456, played by Lee Jung-jae.

Scheduled to premiere on December 26, the upcoming season of the Netflix show will see Seong Gi-hun attempt to put to end to the brutal survival game.

The trailer for ‘Squid Game’ season 2 shows Gi-hun being asked why he returned to the game after winning the game in season 1.

Lee Jung-jae’s character declares: “I’m trying to put an end to this game.”

The trailer for the Netflix show also shows him trying to coach the other 455 participants through a fatal round of Red Light, Green Light.

Apart from Lee Jung-jae, other returning members include Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-ho, and Lee Byung-hun as the mysterious Front Man.

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk who also serves as director and executive producer, season 1 of ‘Squid Game” premiered in 2021 and became the most-watched show in Netflix history in no time.

The show has over 2.2 billion hours viewed, which equates to approximately 265 million views according to Netflix’s all-time top TV chart.

It is to be noted here that ‘Squid Game’ season 1 was nominated for 17 Emmys, winning six, including one for Best Actor in a drama for Lee Jung-jae over his portrayal of Seong Gi-hun and another for Best Guest Actress in a drama for Lee You-mi.

The hit show tells the story of financially struggling people who decide to compete in deadly games to win a life-changing prize.

The series reveals the dark depths of human desperation and resilience as they work their way to enhance their lives.