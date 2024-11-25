‘Squid Game’ leak: Netflix seeks Discord to identify suspect

Global Streaming platform Netflix has sought social media platform Discord to help identify the suspect who leaked spoilers of its ‘Squid Game’ season 2.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In a major development, a United States court has issued a subpoena compelling Discord to provide “information sufficient to identify the individual user(s) of the account @jacejohns4n, responsible for the unauthorized posting of a copyright protected image on or around November 12, 2024, including the individuals’ names, physical addresses, IP addresses, telephone numbers, and e-mail addresses.”

The move came after Netflix was hit with the biggest leak in streaming history as spoilers and episode details from ‘Arcane’ season 2 and ‘Squid Game;’ season 2 were leaked across the internet.

Netflix in a statement said, “One of our post production partners has been compromised and footage from several of our titles has unfortunately leaked online. Our team is aggressively taking action to have it taken down.”

The suspect, involved in the latest leak, was believed to be the same person who leaked a swath of Netflix anime leaks back in August, dropping full episodes of shows like ‘Dandadan’ and ‘Ranma ½’ weeks before their streaming debut.

Read more: ‘Squid Game’ season 2 teaser: Seong Gi-hun returns for new game

The Discord handle of the Netflix leaker is also tied to a now-suspended X account which posted a link to an interview.

“My name is Jace Fohr Johnson. I was responsible for the worst leak in streaming history. I leaked arcane S02, heartstopper S03, the plankton movie, terminator Zero, Dan Dan Dan, spellbound and many other shows,” the subject of the interview said.

“I like to be known. I’ll continue to leak more movies/shows. I know what I’m doing. I have a plan. This is all in the planning phase and we’re in Phase 1. Phase 2 is coming,” the suspected leaker said, hinting at more leaks in the future.