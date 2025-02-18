Netflix teases Squid Game season 3 with exciting first look

Netflix’s top-notch K-drama series Squid Game season 3 is all set to air in June 27, 2025 and to fuel the anticipation of fans the Netflix team recently shared the first look of the upcoming season.

The thrilling survival drama series, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, is returning with more intense games and mysteries, and fans can’t wait to dive back into the action.

In a recent update, Netflix shared the first look at Squid Game Season 3, unveiling exciting images from the upcoming season.

The show’s official “x“ account handle posted, “Prepare for the final game. Here’s your first look at Squid Game Season 3, premiering June 27.”

The sneak peek has only increased anticipation for the new season, leaving fans eager to uncover what happens next.

The announcement comes after months of waiting, especially following the cliffhanger ending of Squid Game season 2.

Fans can expect to see Lee Jung-jae’s character fight for survival after being betrayed by a fellow player.

Read More: Squid Game actress passes away

The mystery surrounding the identity of the person behind the masks and the truth behind the deadly games will continue to unfold.

Alongside Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game season 3 will feature Park Hae-soo and Wi Ha-joon in prominent roles.

The series, which is inspired by Hwang Dong-hyuk’s personal financial struggles, follows 456 players who risk their lives for a massive cash prize.

The dystopian survival thriller has garnered huge global success since its debut in 2021, making it one of Netflix’s biggest hits.

Produced by Han Heung-seok and Kim Ji-eun under Siren Pictures Inc., Squid Game continues to captivate audiences around the world, and with the release of Season 3 just around the corner, fans are eagerly counting down the days.

Earlier, the Squid Game team members faced tragedy when Lee Joo Sil, a talented South Korean actress, sadly passed away at the age of 80.

Lee Joo Sil recently appeared in the second season of the hit Netflix series Squid Game, where she played the role of Park Mal Soon, the mother of Hwang Jun Ho (played by Wi Ha Joon) and stepmother of Hwang In Ho (played by Lee Byung Hun).

Her performance in Squid Game was memorable, and she had become a beloved figure among fans of the show.

The veteran actress had been battling cancer for over a decade. Last year, Lee Joo Sil revealed on MBN’s Special World that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.