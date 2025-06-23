‘Squid Game’ star teases ‘unpredictable’ series finale

South Korean actor-filmmaker Lee Jung-jae, aka player 456 Seong Gi-hun of Netflix’s hit dystopian series ‘Squid Game’, teased an unthinkable and ‘unpredictable’ series finale with the upcoming season 3.

At a recent press conference with series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk and other cast members, Lee Jung-jae, who plays the pivotal character of Seong Gi-hun in Netflix’s massively popular series, hinted that the ‘Squid Game’ finale, with the forthcoming six-episodic season 3, is ‘not what you think’.

Describing season 3 as ‘finale, forgiveness, harmony’, rather contradictory to creator’s description of ‘crazy, insane and nuts’, Jung-jae explained his stance saying, “I believe that director Hwang came up with the most adequate, the most unpredictable, the most meaningful and the most intriguing and entertaining ending possible.”

He continued to share, “I thought director Hwang’s decision that he had made… he was very determined and he knew what he was doing. But I’m sure that he went through a lot of internal debate and struggles, because as we all know, it’s just a hugely successful series.”

“So when it’s a story that big, how do you bring that to closure as writer, director and creator? And, especially for a character like Gi-hun, where do you leave his journey?” he added. “I know that he listened to a lot of other people’s ideas as well. He would also discuss it with me and the crew as well.”