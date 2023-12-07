‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ renewed for season 2

Streaming giant Netflix greenlit another instalment of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ hours before the finale of the launching season.

Ahead of the finale of the ten-episodic first season, where the winner walked away with $4.56 million, the makers confirmed the renewal of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’, the British reality TV version of the South Korean dystopian series, for another season.

“There was no red light in our decision to greenlight season two of Squid Game: The Challenge, the most ambitious unscripted show we’ve premiered at Netflix,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of non-fiction series, in the official statement.

He added, “We’re so excited to continue the franchise of ‘Squid Game’ with our team in Korea, and producers at Studio Lambert and The Garden for this epic competition series.”

Reportedly, there is also an open casting call by the streamer for season 2 of ‘The Challenge’ at the website ‘SquidGameCasting.com’.

Notably, the reality TV competition ‘The Challenge’ debuted at No.1 on Netflix’s list of Top 10 English-language shows upon its premiere last month and has been holding the position for the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, the mainline ‘Squid Game’ also holds Netflix’s record as the most popular show of all time. It was also renewed for season 2 in June last year.

