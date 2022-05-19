Saddar blast investigation: ‘SRA brainwashing unemployed youth’

KARACHI: Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA), a banned outfit is brainwashing unemployed youth for the protests, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The investigation team formed after recent blasts in Karachi made startling revelations as the banned outfit SRA, whose two members, involved in the Saddar blast, were shot dead is using unemployed and less educated youth for its operations.

Aqib and Shazia Chandio have been given the responsibility to attract the youth to their cause. The contacts with the unemployed and less educated youth were being made through social media, the sources within the investigation team said.

It has been also learnt by ARY News that Allah Dino, a main accused of the Saddar blast case was a chef in Hyderabad, who was contacted by Aqib and Shazia Chandio and also participated in a protest demonstration.

The SRA members were receiving orders for terror activities from Asghar Shah and evidence in this context has been received.

An alleged terrorist who was killed in a joint raid carried out by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and an intelligence agency in Karachi’s Maripur on Wednesday turned out to be the executor of a bomb blast in Karachi’s Saddar neighbourhood.

According to sources within CTD, Allah Dino has turned out to be a prime facilitator in the Saddar blast after a CCTV footage confirmed that he brought the IED-planted motorcycle and later blew it up with the help of remote control.

