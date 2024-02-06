SRA terrorists planning blast during elections arrested

KARACHI: Police and intelligence agencies claimed to have foiled a terror attack during the General Elections 2024 in Karachi by arresting two suspects affiliated with the banned terrorist organization Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) who are planning to execute a bomb blast in the city, ARY News reported.

As per reports, the accused identified as Sakhawat and Ismail were arrested from Memon Goth area of Karachi in a joint operation conducted by police and intelligence agencies. Police sources said that explosive material that has to be used for carrying out a blast during the elections is also recovered from the possession of the arrested SRA activists.

Sakhawat and Ismail were working as security guards at a factory in Karachi. During the initial interrogation, it was revealed that the suspects were operating on the directives of one Sufi Chandio based in Dubai.

The police sources that the suspects were planning to plant explosive material at any polling station or election office. One of the suspects, Sakhawat, was also involved in target killing of a citizen in Memon Goth locality

Earlier on 3rd February, unknown SRA activists were booked in a case pertaining to a blast occurred outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Karachi on February 2. No causalities were reported in the locally made bomb blast.

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) in its report maintained that 400 grams of explosives was used in the ‘homemade’ bomb. The report said a time device and a 12-volt battery were found at the blast site.

“The detonator of the blast and about 400 grams of explosives were blown away with the explosion,” the BDS report said. It added that the locally made bomb was manufactured in a soft container.