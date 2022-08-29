Srha Asghar shakes a leg with husband; video goes viral

The latest dance video of showbiz actor Srha Asghar with her husband Umer Murtaza is viral across social media.

‘Aik Sitam Aur’ actor took to her account on the photo and video sharing application in the wee hours of Monday and shared a new dance reel on the feed which went viral across social media sites.

The clip sees Srha Asghar along with her husband Umer dressed in coordinated outfits as the two grooved on Nathan Evans’ version of ‘Wellerman’ with synchronized moves.

“Haar Jeet tou Chalti rehti hai, (victory and defeat are part of the game)” Asghar wrote in the caption of the video in reference to last night’s win of the Indian cricket team against the Green shirts.

The video was not only watched by thousands of social users but a number of them liked the post and dropped heartwarming wishes for the young couple.

Have a look at some of the comments on the Instagram video.

It is pertinent to mention that Srha Asghar tied the knot with beau Umer Murtaza in December 2020. Speaking about their marriage during a ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ appearance, Srha stated, “I had some friends from my old school who were also my neighbours, and I was attending their sister’s wedding. That’s where we first met.”

On the work front, Srha Asghar was last seen in ARY Digital’s ‘Aik Sitam Aur’ as Sadaf. Previously, she has earned applause for her performances in ‘Khoat’, ‘Waada’, ‘Zindaan’, ‘Amanat’, and ‘Babban Khala ki Betiyan’.

