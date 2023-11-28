Srha Asghar celebrates her son’s first birthday: See pics

Famous actor Srha Asghar and her husband Umer Murtaza celebrated the first birthday of their son Ehaan on Monday.

The doting parents, Srha Asghar and Umer Murtaza celebrated the first birthday of their first and only son Ehaan Murtaza, in an intimate bash yesterday. Taking to her Instagram handle last evening, the ‘Aik Sitam Aur’ actor shared the pictures from the homely affair on the feed.

“@ehaanmurtaza.official turns one today! He is blessed MashaAllah,” she wrote in the caption of the eight-photo gallery, which sees the birthday boy twinning with his parents and other close relatives in a blue-washed, denim jacket look, paired with a solid white t-shirt and black pants.

The toddler is also seen posing with a delectable, cookie monster-themed cake, from a local, Karachi-based home baker.

Thousands of social users liked the now-viral post of Asghar and extended their heartfelt birthday wishes to the celebrity kid.

It is pertinent to mention that actor Srha Asghar tied the knot with beau Lala Umer Murtaza in December 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Ehaan Murtaza in November last year, as announced by the two in a joint post on Instagram.

