Srha Asghar drops first picture of her newborn baby girl, reveals name

Famed actor Srha Asghar and her husband Lala Umer Murtaza, who welcomed their second child, earlier this month, have revealed the name of their newborn baby girl.

On Tuesday night, the ‘Babban Khala ki Betiyann’ actor Srha Asghar and her husband Umer Murtaza dropped the very first pictures, revealing the face of their baby girl, and announced in a joint Instagram post that the proud parents have named their daughter Illiyeen.

“And we are happy to announce the name of our little princess, Illiyeen Murtaza,” read the accompanying caption on the eight-picture gallery, featuring their family portraits as well as some adorable glimpses of their daughter from her first shoot.

Reacting to the photos, thousands of her fans and entertainment fraternity liked the post and extended their heartfelt wishes for the celebrity kid and the family via the comments section.

It is pertinent to mention that actor Srha Asghar tied the knot with her husband Lala Umer Murtaza in December 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ehaan Murtaza in November 2022, as announced by the two in a joint post on Instagram.

They announced their second pregnancy with an impromptu maternity shoot last month.