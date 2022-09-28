Srha Asghar, husband announce first pregnancy with a sweet video

Actor Srha Asghar and her husband announced their first pregnancy on social media with an adorable reel.

The ‘Aik Sitam Aur’ actor broke the news to her social media family with the sweetest possible video shared on her account of the photo and video sharing application on Wednesday night.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The pregnancy announcement transition reel had the parents-to-be, Srha Asghar and Umer Murtaza, groove to the tunes of ‘Carrying Your Love’ by singer David Morris, as she announced in the caption, “Our Family is growing by 2 feet and 1 heart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srha Asgr. صرحا اصغر (@srhaasgr.official)

Asghar also teased that the baby is expected in December this year, as she gave a peek of a polaroid of the young couple with the ultrasound scan, which mentioned “Happy to announce the news of our first angel. Dec 2022.”

Netizens showered their love for the couple with thousands of likes and heart-melting wishes.

Have a look at the comments sections of the Instagram post.

MASHALLAH MASHALLAH❤️😍 CONGRATULATION GUYS

yaaayyyyyyy!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️

May Allah shower His blessings and protection on your family ❤️

Masha Allah 🧿❤️ Congratulations to both of you😍😍

What a great news 🗞️ 😍😍❤️❤️🙌

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srha Asgr. صرحا اصغر (@srhaasgr.official)

It is pertinent to mention that Srha Asghar tied the knot with beau Umer Murtaza in December 2020. Speaking about their marriage during a ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ appearance, the actor once said, “I had some friends from my old school who were also my neighbours, and I was attending their sister’s wedding. That’s where we first met.”

Watch: Srha Asghar, husband’s victory dance for Pakistan

Comments