Watch: Srha Asghar, husband’s victory dance for Pakistan

The new dance video of actor Srha Asghar with her husband, celebrating the latest Asia Cup win of Pakistan, is viral on social media.

In the wee hours of Thursday, the ‘Aik Sitam Aur’ actor shared a new dance video with her husband Umer Murtaza on her account of the photo and video sharing application. The couple celebrated the victory of Green Shirts against Afghanistan in the nail-biting battle of the Asia Cup.

“Akhri dou sixes kay badh tou banta he hai, (This is pertinent after the last 2 sixes)” read the caption on the viral reel of Srha Asghar, which sees her groove to the beats of Bhangra with the spouse.

The video was watched by thousands of social users, who showered their love with thousands of hearts and heartwarming comments for the young couple.

Here is what fans had to say on the Instagram video.

Hahah love it😂👏

Naseem shah❤️❤️ ne kmal kr diya (did a fab job)🙌🙌👏

Cuties

Absolutely yeah 😍

Afghanistan played really well, we should appreciate that as well.

It is pertinent to mention that Srha Asghar tied the knot with beau Umer Murtaza in December 2020.

On the professional front, the actor-choreographer was last seen in ARY Digital’s ‘Aik Sitam Aur’ as Sadaf. Previously, she had earned applause for her performances in ‘Khoat’, ‘Waada’, ‘Zindaan’, ‘Amanat’, and ‘Babban Khala ki Betiyan’.

Also read: Srha Asghar shakes a leg with husband; video goes viral

About the last night’s battle, chasing 130, the Pakistan team was in deep trouble at 118-9 when tailender Naseem Shah muscled two hits over the fence off Fazalhaq Farooqi to win with four balls to spare in Sharjah and end India and Afghanistan’s hopes of making the final.

Injecting this into my veins 💉

NASEEM SHAH YOU BEAUTY! 🇵🇰❤️

protect him at all costs, he’s way way wayy to precious. #PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/A78SAWuBHk — Raz 🇵🇰 (@wassup_raz) September 7, 2022

Comments