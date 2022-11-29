Srha Asghar, husband welcome baby boy

Showbiz actor Srha Asghar and her husband Umer Murtaza have been blessed with a baby boy.

The ‘Aik Sitam Aur’ actor shared the good news with her millions of fans via her Instagram stories on Monday evening. Srha Asghar announced the birth of her baby boy with a rare glimpse on the photo and video sharing social application.

“Alhamdulillah, we have our little gem in our arms,” read the text by the new mother on the monotone snap. The adorable click soon went viral on social media, with thousands of netizens sending lovely wishes to the new parents.

It is pertinent to mention that the showbiz celebrity and her husband announced to be expecting their first baby with a transition reel in September. The couple grooved to the tunes of ‘Carrying Your Love’ by singer David Morris in the video captioned with, “Our Family is growing by 2 feet and 1 heart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srha Asgr. صرحا اصغر (@srhaasgr.official)

To not, actor Srha Asghar tied the knot with beau Lala Umer Murtaza in December 2020.

Speaking about her marriage during a ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ appearance, the actor once said, “I had some friends from my old school who were also my neighbours, and I was attending their sister’s wedding. That’s where we first met.”

