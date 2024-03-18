My husband cooks all the meals in Ramadan: Srha Asghar

Famous actor Srha Asghar disclosed her husband takes the responsibility to prepare full-fledged feasts for Sehri and Iftar in the holy month of Ramadan, while she only tastes everything he cooks.

During a recent outing on a private news channel’s Ramadan special transmission, actor Srha Asghar candidly spoke about her life after marriage to her husband Lala Umer.

Speaking about the difference in Ramadan before and after marriage, the ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ actor shared earlier she had to cook Sehri and Iftar with her sister, while after marriage, her husband is responsible for the task.

When asked if he is forced to do it because of her shooting schedule, Asghar added, “He does it out of love. Ramadan is like a festival for him.”

The celebrity explained, “My in-laws don’t live here, most of them reside abroad and my mother-in-law also keeps travelling, so it’s just the two of us. Among us too, he is the only one to eat all such stuff. Yet he wants an entire feast. So I’ve just told him to cook himself whatever he wants to eat.”

Asghar showered praises on her husband saying, “He cooks pakodas in a waffle maker and serves them with the dips that my mother-in-law makes when she visits us. Then he also mixes up red beans chaat.”

“I just taste all of it,” she concluded.

Pertinent to note here that actor Srha Asghar tied the knot with her husband Lala Umer Murtaza in December 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Ehaan Murtaza in November 2022.

