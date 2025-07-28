Sri Lanka expands free visa access to 40 countries

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is expected to expand its free visa policy to welcome tourists from 40 countries, in a strategic step intended to increase tourism and enhancing economic recovery.

This step will refresh Sri Lanka’s tourism sector. This expansion expands on an experimental program commenced in March 2023, which granted free 30-day visas to citizens of seven countries including India, China, and Russia through electronic travel authorization (ETA).

Tourism Minister Vijitha Herath announced the Sri Lankan free visa initiative on Friday, demonstrating that the aim is to lure more international visitors, reduce bureaucratic delays, and indicate that Sri Lanka is open for tourism.

Sri Lankan government fears a revenue loss of approximately $66 million from waived visa fees, while, authorities show confidence that the economic benefits from the arrival of more tourists will compensate the shortfall.

The Attorney General’s office approval is required before implementation of this Sri Lankan free visa initiative.

Visa waiver details

The new policy will add 33 additional countries, finalising the total to 40.

Tourists will get a 30-day visa on arrival paying no fee.

ETA in advance has not been cleared whether travelers would require to apply it or not.

Sri Lanka has set a challenging objective to welcome 3 million tourists and earn $5 billion in tourism revenue in 2025, a substantial increase from 2.05 million visitors and $3 billion in 2024.

Malik J. Fernando, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Tourism Alliance, highlighted that the visa-free regime must be part of a broader strategy. He warned that without an integrated global marketing campaign, the risky undertakings being a superficial fix.

Malik J. Fernando also emphasised deeper issues upsetting Sri Lanka’s tourism sector, such as low room rates and limited foreign direct investment. He warned against relying solely on cost-saving incentives to attract visitors, arguing that Sri Lanka had better communicate its exclusive offers to the world.

“If a traveler chooses Sri Lanka primarily because of a waived visa fee, that reflects a deeper failure: we haven’t communicated why the destination is truly special,” Fernando said.

As global tourism trends shift toward visa-free travel formats, Sri Lankan free visa initiative change aligns with other countries’ efforts to simplify entry and boost economic growth. However, experts agree that long-term success will depend on improved infrastructure, reliable service quality, and targeted marketing in key international markets.