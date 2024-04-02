“Sridevi was asked to tie Rakhi to me”

Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor recalled the time when her mother forced Sridevi to tie him a rakhi (a band tied by sisters on their brother’s wrist in Hindu culture).

Boney Kapoor, who got married for the second time to Sridevi, after parting ways with his first wife Mona Shourie, shared in a recent interview that his mother got to know about his relationship with the latter and forced the ‘English Vinglish’ star to tie him a rakhi.

“My mother could see [my feelings for her],” Kapoor recalled. “On one of the Raksha Bandhans, she gave a thaali (plate) with rakhi to Sridevi and asked her to tie me a rakhi.”

“Sridevi just went to the room and I told her, ‘Don’t worry, don’t bother, keep this thaali here.’ She didn’t understand what the rakhi was all about,” he added with a laugh.

Pertinent to note here that seasoned actor Sridevi tied the knot with Bollywood actor-producer Boney Kapoor in 1996. Together they shared two daughters, actors Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Sridevi passed away in February 2018, while being in UAE with her husband Kapoor and their younger daughter Khushi, due to an accidental drowning in a bathtub.

