THIS actress charged more than Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir in the 90s

Sridevi was one of the most successful actresses in Indian cinema, and she made history by becoming the first actress to charge INR10 million for a film.

At a time when the biggest male stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan, were earning around INR7.5 million per movie, Sridevi broke barriers with her record-setting fee.

The issue of pay disparity between male and female actors has long been debated in the film industry.

While recent years have seen actresses speak out against unfair wages, Sridevi had already set a precedent in the 90s. From 1992 to 1997, she was the highest-paid actress, earning INR10 million per film until she retired from Bollywood.

In 1997, at the age of 33, Sridevi stepped away from the industry after her film Judaai, which was a massive success.

Her performances in both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry won her millions of fans.

Decades later, Sridevi remains an icon, remembered not only for her talent but also for setting new standards in the industry.

Read More: Madhuri Dixit breaks silence on her rivalry with late Sridevi

Earlier, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was reminded of iconic actor Sridevi, after watching her daughter Khushi Kapoor and his son Junaid Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Loveyapa’.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Aamir Khan revealed that he has seen the rough cut of the upcoming film ‘Loveyapa’, co-starring his son Junaid with Khushi Kapoor, and found the latter to have a very similar on-screen energy as her late mother, Sridevi.

“I liked this film, it is very entertaining. The ways our lives have turned out these days due to mobile phones and the interesting things that happen in our lives due to tech are shown in the film,” he said about ‘Loveyapa’.

Aamir continued, “All the actors have done a good job. When I watched the film and saw Khushi, I could see Sridevi in her. Her energy was there, I could see.”