‘She used to starve…’: Boney Kapoor breaks silence on wife Sridevi’s death

For the first time since the untimely death of Bollywood’s leading female actor, Sridevi in 2018, her husband and filmmaker Boney Kapoor spoke about the tragedy.

In a recent tell-all with an Indian media platform, Boney Kapoor broke the silence on Sridevi’s death, clarifying that the death was not natural but accidental, as he spoke about the strict diet regimes of his late wife, which often resulted in multiple episodes of blackout as well.

Kapoor said, “I had decided not to speak about it because I spoke about it for almost 24 or 48 hours together when I was being investigated and interrogated. In fact, the officers said we had to go through this because there was a lot of pressure from Indian media. And they discovered there was no foul play. I went through all the tests, including lie detector tests and all those things. And then, of course, the report which came clearly stated it was accidental.”

Speaking about her strict diet habits, he revealed that the ‘English Vinglish’ actor was following a particular diet at the time of her death as well. “She often used to starve; she wanted to look good. She wanted to make sure she was in good shape, so that on-screen she looks good,” Kapoor told the portal.

“From the time she was married to me, she had blackouts on a couple of occasions, and the doctor kept on saying she had a low BP issue,” the veteran filmmaker recalled, adding that once she even lost a tooth after fainting because of crash diet.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bollywood diva Sridevi, passed away in February 2018, while being in UAE with her husband Kapoor and their younger daughter Khushi, due to an accidental drowning in a bathtub.

