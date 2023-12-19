Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan in trouble for THIS reason

Gauri Khan, wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, landed in hot water after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sent her a notice in connection with a fraud case.

Indian media reported that Gauri Khan is the brand ambassador of the real-estate company Tulsiyani Group, which is accused of duping INR30 crore from banks and investors.

Gauri Khan has not responded to the legal notice. Apart from being a film producer, she works as an interior designer.

The Enforcement Directorate launched an investigation against the Tulsiyani Group following the financial fraud.

It is not the first time that Gauri Khan and Tulsiani Group have come under law enforcers’ radar. Earlier, an FIR was filed against her, the company along with its CMD Anil Kumar Tulsiyani and director Mahesh Tulsiyani over criminal breach of trust.

The complainant Jaswant Shah, who resides in Mumbai, stated that he invested in a property located in Tulsiani Golf View at Lucknow’s Sushant Golf City area, but did not receive possession despite him paying INR86 lacs.

