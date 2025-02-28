S.S. Rajamouli accused of ‘torture, harassment’ in a suicide video

Veteran filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli has been accused of torture and harassment by his friend, Uppalapati Srinivasa Rao, in an alleged suicide video.

Indian film producer Uppalapati Srinivasa Rao, who called himself an old friend of celebrated South Indian filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, alleged in his final video before suicide that the ‘RRR’ director ruined his life and is responsible for his personal and professional struggles.

In the video, reportedly sent by Rao with a suicide note to the Mettu Police Station, he purportedly claimed, “India’s number one director, S.S. Rajamouli and Rama Rajamouli, are the reason for my suicide.”

The film producer continued, “You might think I am doing this for publicity, but this is my final letter. Everyone from MM Keeravaani to Chandrasekhar Yeleti and Hanu Raghavapudi knows how close I have been to Rajamouli for years now. I never thought a woman could come between us.”

Rao also claimed in his suicide video that he and Rajamouli have a ‘triangle love story’ with the same woman. “He asked me to sacrifice my love for her, and while I didn’t agree at first, I did later on. He believed I’d told people about this, and he began torturing me after we got into an argument,” he divulged. “We worked together till Yamadonga (2007), but he ruined my life after that. He tortured me so much since he became a big shot.”

“I am 55 years old and have lived a single life. I have no option but to die by suicide,” Rao alleged and asked the police to do a lie detector test. “I request the police officials to inquire into this matter and do justice to me.”

The filmmaker and his team are yet to comment on the matter.

