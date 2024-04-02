SSGC apprehends culprit stealing gas via underground clamps in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) apprehended the culprit stealing gas through underground clamps in Sindh’s Nawabshah, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the Customer Relations Department’s Anti-Gas Theft Team raided Nawabshah Bhangwar Colony, where the culprit stealing gas directly through underground clamps was caught.

Officials of the SSGC stated that the culprit was selling gas stolen worth millions of rupees to domestic consumers.

SSGC stated that gas supply to 10 houses connected to four direct clamps was disconnected; strict monitoring of the area will continue to prevent gas theft in the future.

Last month, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed to launch massive crackdown against electricity and gas theft across the country.

Presiding over a meeting in Islamabad, he gave this special task to FIA and also constituted special teams against electricity and gas theft. He also directed to take legal action against people involved in power and gas theft.

During the meeting, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials presented a detailed report about boat accident in Greek. It was also informed that the government’s stern action against “Hundi” and “Hawala” has strengthened the value of rupee.