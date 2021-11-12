SSGC directed to deposit Rs57.8 mln to court nazir in contempt case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to deposit Rs57.8 million to the court nazir in the contempt case, ARY News reported on Friday.

The high court heard the contempt petition filed by Asim Iqbal Advocate against the Sui Southern Gas Company and its managing director (MD).

In the contempt petition, Asim Iqbal stated that he provided legal assistance to SSGC for 27 years but the company had always kept his payments pending.

He further stated that the court gave the verdict in his favour but the payment was not cleared by the gas company.

During the hearing, the new counsel of SSGC sought more time to complete his preparation in the contempt case.

Later, the SHC adjourned the hearing till December 1.

Earlier in October, a bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) had served notices to the Ministry of Industries and the Sui Southern Gas Company over the termination of the employees’ services.

The SSGC’s sacked employees had filed a petition in the high court against termination of their services.

The sacked employees of the SSGC in their petition pleaded that they were serving the company as regular employees for the last 20 years, they were removed from their jobs referring to a recent Supreme Court verdict over the Sacked Employees (Reinstatement) Ordinance Act of 2010.

“We have nothing to do with the said ordinance,” they pleaded to the court. “The SSGC management misinterpreting the Supreme Court’s verdict,” sacked employees said in their petition.

The petitioners had requested the court to declare their termination letters as void and reinstate them to their services.

