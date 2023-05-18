SSGC increases gas loadshedding in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced an increase in gas loadshedding timing, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the SSGC spokesperson, the gas supply will remain suspended in Karachi from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The statement further said that SSGC is facing a shortage of 200 MMCFD gas, which has led to an increase in gas shutdowns ،

It may be noted that Karachi is already facing gas load shedding from 11 pm to 7 am and with the addition of a three-hour closure schedule, the Karachiites will be without gas for 11 hours in the day.

Furthermore, complaints of declining gas pressures are also emerging from several areas, which is adding to the miseries of the people.

Meanwhile, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh has said in a statement that the people of the province are suffering due to the stubbornness of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC)۔

Gas closures during the day time will not be tolerated under any circumstances, Sui Southern authorities should immediately ensure an uninterrupted gas supply in Karachi, he added.