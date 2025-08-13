web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

SSGC issues important update about gas shutdown plan on August 14

Anjum Wahab
By Anjum Wahab
|

TOP NEWS

Anjum Wahab
Anjum Wahab
Anjum Wahab reports business for ARY News

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced that there will be no gas suspension on August 14, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The SSGC earlier announced gas load shedding for District West, Karachi on August 14.

Earlier, the company had announced a shutdown from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. in multiple areas, including Haroonabad SITE Area, Sher Shah, SITE, Jehanabad, Mianwali Colony, Lashari Mohalla, Metroville, Bawani Chali, Pathan Colony, Old Golimar, Rexer Colony, Hasan Oliya, and Muslimabad, as well as SITE Industrial Area, Gulbai, Mauripur, Tikri Village, and Muslim Colony.

The suspension was initially planned to facilitate the relocation of a gas pipeline at the Water Board’s request.

Read more: SSGC charges billions from consumers to offset gas losses

The Karachi Water Board’s pipeline restoration program has also been put on hold.

According to the company’s statement, the move aims to facilitate consumers during the Independence Day holiday.

An SSGC spokesperson clarified that the statement issued on Tuesday regarding gas suspension should now be considered cancelled.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.