SSGC issues important update about gas shutdown plan on August 14

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced that there will be no gas suspension on August 14, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The SSGC earlier announced gas load shedding for District West, Karachi on August 14.

Earlier, the company had announced a shutdown from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. in multiple areas, including Haroonabad SITE Area, Sher Shah, SITE, Jehanabad, Mianwali Colony, Lashari Mohalla, Metroville, Bawani Chali, Pathan Colony, Old Golimar, Rexer Colony, Hasan Oliya, and Muslimabad, as well as SITE Industrial Area, Gulbai, Mauripur, Tikri Village, and Muslim Colony.

The suspension was initially planned to facilitate the relocation of a gas pipeline at the Water Board’s request.

The Karachi Water Board’s pipeline restoration program has also been put on hold.

According to the company’s statement, the move aims to facilitate consumers during the Independence Day holiday.

An SSGC spokesperson clarified that the statement issued on Tuesday regarding gas suspension should now be considered cancelled.