SSGC suspends gas supply to CNG stations

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced that the gas supply to CNG stations in Sindh would remain suspended for 24 hours on September 10, ARY News reported.

CNG and RLNG stations would remain closed in Sindh from 8am on September 10, the spokesperson said.

The gas supply to general industry and captive power will also remain suspended for 24 hours on Sunday, read the statement issued by SSGC.

The gas supply company said the suspension was being made to fulfil the requirements of domestic consumers.

Also Read: Sindh CNG stations to remain closed for next 72 hours

“Keeping in view the short supply of gas in SSGCL system, the availability of gas has decreased resulting in depletion of line pack / low pressure in the system,” the statement added.