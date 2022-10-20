Sindh CNG stations to remain closed for next 72 hours

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced that the gas supply to CNG stations in Sindh would be suspended for the next 72 hours and as a result, they would remain closed, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the SSGC management has decided to suspend gas supply to all CNG and RLNG stations in Sindh from Friday to Monday.

The gas supply company said the suspension was being made to fulfil the requirements of domestic consumers.

The gas supply to general industry and captive power will remain suspended for 24 hours on Sunday, read the statement issued by SSGC.

“Keeping in view the short supply of gas in SSGCL system, the availability of gas has decreased resulting in depletion of line pack / low pressure in the system,” the statement added.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the federal government approved the relaxation in the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules for the import of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) to deal with the looming gas crisis in winter.

Sources say that the coalition government approved the relaxation of the PPRA rules for the import of LPG to ensure the supply of gas in the winter season. The approval from the federal cabinet will be taken through circulation summary, the sources said.

The PPRA relaxation rules will be applied to the import of spot cargoes of LPG. There will be a relaxation in the rules for the import of spot cargo for Sui Southern LPG Limited.

The sources have further said that the government has proposed to import 100,000 metric tons of LPG in the next 5 months, while there is a plan to import 20 thousand tons of LPG per month from November 2022 to March 2023.

