SSP Naushahro Feroze removed over Moro unrest

KARACHI: In the wake of recent unrest in Moro, the Sindh government on Thursday removed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Naushahro Feroze Sanghar Ali from his position, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued here, Bashir Brohi has been appointed as the new SSP of Naushahro Feroze, taking over the role to address the escalating situation in the district.

Meanwhile, Sanghar Ali has been directed to report to the Central Police Office (CPO) in Karachi for further instructions.

Earlier on Wednesday, the district administration in Naushehro Feroze imposed section 144 for a period of 30 days in the wake of deteriorating law and order situation in Moro.

Gatherings of any kind, including processions and demonstrations, and the carrying or exhibition of firearms and other weapons is strictly forbidden.

The decision was made following recommendations from Deputy Commissioner Arslan Salim and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanghar Malik. Commissioner Moro, Nadim Abro, cited the prevailing situation as the primary reason for invoking Section 144,.

The enraged workers nationalist groups, who were protesting against contentious canals on Indus River project, set fire to the residence of Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and several containers on the National Highway on Tuesday.

The protest was organized by nationalist groups against a controversial canal project in Moro, Naushahro Feroze, turned violent, leading to arson and clashes with law enforcement.

The provincial home minster said that his residence in Moro was set ablaze. According o police, the protestors attacked police personnel, including those from the Highway Security Organization (HSO), and looted bags of fertilizer from a trailer, fleeing with the stolen goods on motorcycles.

The unrest had also caused significant disruption, with the National Highway blocked, exacerbating tensions in the area.

Sindh Home Minister Zia ul Hassan Lanjar said that elements challenging the writ of law will face iron-fisted action.