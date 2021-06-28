COVID vaccination at Islamabad centre resumes after vandalization act

ISLAMABAD: The vaccination process at the F-9 mass vaccination centre in Islamabad has resumed, hours after the health staffers announced to go on strike against vandalism act at the centre, ARY NEWS reported.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zaeem said that the vaccination process has begun and they have ample vaccine available at the mass vaccination centre.

“We have sought more doses of Astra Zeneca as F-9 mass vaccination centre is currently being overcrowded owing to the arrival of people from other districts also,” he said adding that the morning incident also occurred due to haste being made from the public.

Earlier in the day, the health staffers serving at the COVID vaccination centre in Islamabad announced to go on strike after the public vandalized the centre and tortured the vaccinators.

According to details, in protest of the incident at the F-9 mass vaccination centre, the employees at the government hospitals in Islamabad and inoculation staff at the vaccination centres have refused to perform their duties.

The vaccination centres have been closed down across Islamabad after the incident.

People demanding AstraZeneca jabs on Monday stormed the COVID-19 vaccination facility located in Islamabad’s F-9 sector.

As per details, the people stormed the mass COVID-19 vaccination centre in Islamabad and vandalized the properties after failing to get AstraZeneca jabs.

The vaccination process remained suspended at the facility, while the administration has sought police and district administration’s help to disperse the protestors.

Following the incident, the administration is trying to ensure the safety of the vaccine jabs.

This is not the first such incident of protest outside the vaccine centre as last week, a large number of overseas Pakistanis had staged a protest outside the Lahore Expo Centre over a shortage of Astra Zeneca vaccine.

Holding their passports, the protesters had said their passports and work permits were expiring and that they risk losing their jobs abroad, and demanded that the government administer them AstraZeneca vaccine shots so they can travel abroad as soon as possible.