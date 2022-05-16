Stage set for PTI power show in Swabi today

SWABI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to organise a political power show on Monday (today) at Swabi stadium, where former prime minister Imran Khan would address the rally, ARY News reported.

A 60-feet long and 30-feet wide stage has been set at Swabi stadium for the PTI leadership.

Strict security measures have been put in place for today’s rally. PTI chairman Imran Khan will address a public meeting in Swabi after a four-year gap.

چئیرمین پاکستان تحریک انصاف عمران خان آج صوابی میں جلسہ عام سے خطاب کریں گے#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور #SwabiJalsa pic.twitter.com/zNMP0PAhA0 — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 16, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI is holding public rallies across the country to mount pressure on Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government to call for immediate general elections.

PTI had organised power shows in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Sialkot and other cities since Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister.

While addressing a public meeting in Faisalabad on Sunday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had said that the Pakistani people will bring ‘conspirators’ named in his video to justice if something happens to him.

Imran Khan had said that the nation will seek justice for him if something bad happens to him. “We will bring all people named in the video to justice one by one,” vowed the former prime minister.

The PTI chairman said that he knows about a poisonous substance that leads to cardiac arrest if it is included in the meal. “If something happens to me, the Pakistanis will seek justice for me and the country.”

