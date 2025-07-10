STALKER 2 set for PlayStation release

Developer GSC Game World has set former Xbox exclusive STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl for a release on PlayStation 5.

The announcement was made in a post on the game’s X page, however, no exact date has been revealed.

“The Perimeter expands — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is officially announced for PlayStation 5,” the X post read.

STALKER 2, which made its worldwide debut on PC and Xbox Series X|S in November 2024, is now set to launch on PS5, featuring full support for the DualSense controller’s capabilities such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

According to developer GSC Game World, additional technical upgrades tailored for the PS5 are also in the works.

The developer describes STALKER 2 as a game “set in a fictional, reimagined Chornobyl Exclusion Zone. The nuclear disaster at the Chornobyl Power Plant in 1986 was not the only incident, as a second explosion struck the reactor in 2006, giving rise to the Zone.”

As per the synopsis, “This dangerous region is inhabited by mutated creatures, hostile anomalies, deadly radiation, and an enigmatic, anomalous energy. Bounty hunters venture deep into the Zone, drawn in by the temptation of its treasures and mysteries. Some are fleeing their past, others are driven by greed, and a few are determined to uncover the truth behind the Zone’s darkest secrets.”

The GSC Game World’s announcement about STALKER 2 comes a week after it was confirmed that Helldivers 2, a PS5 video game, will be released on Xbox Series X and S.