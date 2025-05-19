What’s hiding inside the new Stalker 2 update?

Stalker 2 has received a fresh update as developer GSC Game World rolls out Stalker 2 Update 1.4.1, addressing key problems faced by players.

While this isn’t the biggest update for the game, Stalker 2 Update 1.4.1 brings some much-needed stability improvements after previous patches caused new issues.

Stalker 2 Update 1.4.1 focuses mainly on fixing crashes that occurred when certain mods were installed.

Specifically, the patch solves problems where the game would crash at launch if the Simple Mod Loader was in use.

Another issue causing crashes when loading save files with mods like UETools has also been fixed.

These crash fixes may seem minor, but they’re important for fans who have faced trouble since the release of the previous major patch, Stalker 2 Update 1.4, which introduced hundreds of changes.

Unsurprisingly, that large update also led to some unexpected problems, now being addressed in Stalker 2 Update 1.4.1.

GSC Game World has also teased more to come. Alongside Stalker 2 Update 1.4.1, the developers are preparing bigger updates as part of their 2025 roadmap.

The recent AI improvements, like mutants now feeding on corpses, are just the beginning.

One major step forward will be the introduction of a beta version of the mod SDK kit, giving players more tools to create and enjoy custom content.

Although full mod support won’t arrive until later, this trial period is a promising move for the future of the game.

Players can also expect new features in future updates, such as mutant loot, a larger stash window, and two mystery weapons.

Beyond that, GSC has committed to releasing a next-gen update for the original Stalker trilogy, along with two story DLCs included in the Ultimate Edition.

With Stalker 2 Update 1.4.1 now live and more content on the way, the world of Stalker continues to grow, giving fans plenty of reasons to return to the Zone.