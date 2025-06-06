In pics: Star-studded ‘Love Guru’ premiere held in Lahore

Ahead of the film’s hotly anticipated theatrical release, coinciding with Eid-ul-Adha 2025, the makers and ensemble cast of ‘Love Guru’ came together for a star-studded premiere in Lahore, attended by the who’s who of Pakistan’s showbiz fraternity.

Superstars Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed, as well as the star cast and makers of ‘Love Guru’, along with their family members and some of the biggest showbiz celebrities, came under one roof on Thursday night, for the premiere of the most-awaited Pakistani movie of the season, in Lahore. The glitzy event witnessed veteran filmmaker Syed Noor as well as Lollywood stars like Resham, Fawad Khan, and Saim Ali, and iconic TV stars, Samina Peerzada, Nadia Jamil, Sohail Ahmed, and Asma Abbas in attendance.

Additionally, celebrity couple Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed, popular actor Zara Noor Abbas and Pakistan’s ace couturier Hasan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) were also spotted on the red carpet of the premiere.

Notably, the ensemble cast of ‘Love Guru’, touted as the ‘biggest entertainer of the year’, is headlined by the blockbuster on-screen couple, Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed, along with Ramsha Khan, Ahmed Ali Butt, Sohai Ali Abro, Momina Iqbal, Mira Sethi, Ammara Malik and Vardah Aziz, as well as veterans, Javed Sheikh, Marina khan, Usman Peerzada and Annie Zaidi.

The Eid-ul-Adha release is scripted by eminent actor, director and screenwriter Vasay Chaudhry, while the cinema visionary, Nadeem Baig, has helmed the direction.

‘Love Guru’ has arrived in worldwide theatres on June 6.

