Star toddlers Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan’s picture amuses netizens

Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s toddlers Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan delighted their fans with their latest picture.

Saif Ali Khans’ sister Saba Pataudi shared the toddlers’ picture on her Instagram account on March 31.

In the picture, elder brother Taimur can be seen hugging his younger brother while playing on a couch.

Saba captioned the picture “Munchkins! I got you, little brother…”

She also used hashtags ‘#timtimtojehjaan’, ‘#brotherlove’, as well as ‘#alwaysandforever’.

Fans were delighted to see the toddlers in a single frame and called them ditto copies of their star parents. One social media user commented “Tim=ditto copy of Saif and Jeh=ditto copy of Bebo! Mini Saifeena.”

Another user commented “Oh my my!!! Tim looks just like Ibrahim❤️.”

