Viral: Angry Taimur hits father Saif Ali Khan

A recent video of star child Taimur Ali Khan, proving to be a handful for dad Saif Ali Khan, showing angry behaviour has taken over the internet.

Taimur can be seen in an angry mood in the video doing the rounds on social media, as he hits his father Saif Ali Khan.

Taimur Ali Khan can be seen dressed in track pants a casual grey t-shirt, and Saif is dressed in a rust t-shirt with white pants and what appears to be a coffee cup in his hand.

The video, after being shared by numerous paparazzi platforms, has gone viral with people and people have been pointing out Taimur’s hit at Saif as “misbehaviour”.

“This is the result of too much coddling,” said one fan, while another commented, “90% of the time, I see him angry.”

While many defended Taimur’s behaviours as something many kids display.

“He’s just a kid, leave him alone! All kids behave this way, it doesn’t make him bad or anything!” read one comment.

